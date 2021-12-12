FairCoin (FAIR) Price Up 99.2% This Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $19.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded 99.2% higher against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001484 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055909 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.36 or 0.00725320 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.