Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 1,382 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

