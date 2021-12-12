Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. 2,219,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,726. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,440,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.