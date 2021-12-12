Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on December 31st

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by 122.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $137.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

