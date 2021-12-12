Ferguson plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11,561.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $164.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.95. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ferguson by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

