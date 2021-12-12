First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 1,922 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.71.

NYSE LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

