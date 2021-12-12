First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $344,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.07% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $49.76 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

