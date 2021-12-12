First Affirmative Financial Network Invests $478,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tobam grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $295.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day moving average of $285.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

