First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 359,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancshares (FBMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.