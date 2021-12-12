First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Plans — Dividend of $10.00

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

