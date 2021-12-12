First Quadrant L P CA Has $55,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 253.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in NRG Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

