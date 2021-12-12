First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILDR. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000.

