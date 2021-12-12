First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.94% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

