FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 88592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.