Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,829,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of SAP worth $1,192,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP opened at $135.39 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

