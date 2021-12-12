Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $523.91 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $523,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 44,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,069,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $272.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

