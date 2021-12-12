Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $728,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day moving average of $369.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

