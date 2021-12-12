Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 601,698 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,379,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 601,698 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $2,833,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $102.91 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

