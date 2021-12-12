Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:FLXN remained flat at $$9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 226,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

