FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Major Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

