Frances M. Vallejo Sells 16,596 Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTRA opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

