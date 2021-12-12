Full Sail Capital LLC Has $18.04 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.6% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $18,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.39.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

