FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0130 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $142.63 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

