FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Issued By Cormark

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

MTL opened at C$11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

