FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.28). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $195,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $713,624.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 30,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10,063.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

