Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

GAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

GAU stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

