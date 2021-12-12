Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,299 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

AMD opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,321 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

