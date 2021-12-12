Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.