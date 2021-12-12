Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $817,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIKI stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 million, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.42. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

