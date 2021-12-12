Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ET opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

