Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO opened at $54.56 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

