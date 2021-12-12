General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $204.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average of $196.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

