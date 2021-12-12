General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

GE stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of -186.44, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

