General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $63.22 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

