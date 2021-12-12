Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

GCO has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $964.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

