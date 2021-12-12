Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.28

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as high as $10.72. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 490,193 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,407,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244,321 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

