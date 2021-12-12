Genesis Shards (GS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,325.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $41,325.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.35 or 0.08193409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.63 or 1.00234070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

