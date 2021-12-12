Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) will report $83.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the highest is $83.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $261.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.80 million to $262.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $351.35 million, with estimates ranging from $349.00 million to $353.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GENI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Genius Sports by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after acquiring an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $50,833,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.