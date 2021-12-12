Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.82

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 5357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Several research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.