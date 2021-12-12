Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

