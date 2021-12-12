Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,844,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after purchasing an additional 666,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $124,897,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $208.06 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.11 and its 200 day moving average is $193.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

