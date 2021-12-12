Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CORR opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

