Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $181,000 Holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.54. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

