Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

