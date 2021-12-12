Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Western Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 56.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYFW opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $32.00.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MYFW shares. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,351 shares of company stock worth $330,556 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

