Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 52,994 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Conformis worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 784,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 233,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Conformis stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

