Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 151,976 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,976 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after acquiring an additional 485,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 174.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 62.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 671,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 323.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 642,417 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

