Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 216,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

