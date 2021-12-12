Great Elm Capital Co. (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

Shares of GECC stock remained flat at $$3.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,227. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

