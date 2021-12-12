Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.28) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 731.75 ($9.70).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 723.50 ($9.59) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 743.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,255.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

